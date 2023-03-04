Loren Maynard Squires 1935 - 2023

Loren Maynard Squires, 87, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023 in Carver, MN. This was where he had been residing in assisted living since leaving his home up north in Bigfork, MN where he had been living since 2012.

The Funeral Service for Loren will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 11:00am at Hosanna Church in Lakeville, MN. Friends and family are invited to gather for a viewing one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Refreshments and fellowship will be provided afterwards and we encourage people to bring any photo albums you may have to share memories together.

