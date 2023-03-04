Loren Maynard Squires 1935 - 2023

Loren Maynard Squires, 87, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023 in Carver, MN. This was where he had been residing in assisted living since leaving his home up north in Bigfork, MN where he had been living since 2012.
The Funeral Service for Loren will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 11:00am at Hosanna Church in Lakeville, MN. Friends and family are invited to gather for a viewing one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Refreshments and fellowship will be provided afterwards and we encourage people to bring any photo albums you may have to share memories together.
A private burial will be at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples, MN, Monday March 6th.
Loren was born on September 28, 1935 to Charles and Clara (Wamsley) Squires in Steele, ND. The young family moved to Staples, Mn where Loren and brother Doug enjoyed their young lives through high school. He attended Wheaton College in Illinois in the music program where he met Sophia Elizabeth Hunter. Their marriage lasted from 1956-1982 and they had 3 children, Loren Maynard Squires II, Katherine Anne (John) Luetke, David Hunter (De’Anna), children Hunter and Francisco Squires. It was during this time Loren began his wonderful journey at Burnsville High School as a choral music teacher for many years. Loren was married to Ann Miller 1983-1986.
Loren eventually found his forever bride Linda Marie Nelson and together they had 2 children, Elizabeth Christine (Justin) Westplate, children, Harlow Rae and Wynter Quinn Squires and Zachary Nelson Squires (Kayla) children, Maleah and Octavia Marie. Loren retired from teaching in 1997 but couldn’t possibly stop that musical passion in his heart so he started up the South Metro Chorale. In 2012, he and Linda retired to the beautiful north country town called Bigfork, MN. They found their dream log cabin and even started up a choir directing Showboat for Grand Rapids.
Loren’s love of music-whether it was directing or singing in many different choirs-was first and foremost in his life. He traveled all over the world with his family in tow leading choirs and singers of all ages to places they could share their gift. He also enjoyed leading worship and playing the piano at church. Loren enjoyed many outdoor activities also like a peaceful day fishing on the lake or chopping wood, but his grandchildren brought the most joy into his life. He always found the time to talk about Jesus or sit and be a witness to anyone willing to receive Jesus into their hearts. He truly wanted to make the world a better place.
On Feb. 9th, we got the phone call that Dad had a bad fall. He had early stages of dementia but was still very active in the community, with our family and even told the nurse at HCMC he was going to start a choir at the facility he was residing in. Unfortunately, he suffered a spinal cord injury and his body decided it quickly wanted to go be with the Lord and be reunited with his wife Linda in Heaven.
He made it clear towards the end that he wanted everyone to celebrate and not mourn, to rejoice and not weep.
Loren is survived by his children Loren M. Squires II, Katherine (John) Luetke, David (De’Anna) Squires, Elizabeth (Justin) Westplate, and Zachary Squires, his grandchildren Hunter, Francisco, Harlow, Wynter, and Octavia, and his brother Douglas Squires.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents, his sister in
law Elaine Squires, and his mother in law Mable Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, any donations made will go towards the cost of funeral expenses and we ask that you continue to spread the love, joy and music that Loren Maynerd Squires so gifted everyone throughout his amazing life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
