Hero’s Heart Animal Rescue would like to publicly thank Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Christy. We left the City Council meeting on Oct. 24, 2022, feeling a bit discouraged. Little did we know...
Since the council meeting, Mayor Christy has been researching our issues, finding answers to our questions, and directing much needed conversation with the people involved. We had a great follow-up meeting with Mayor Christy on Dec. 16, 2022. We sincerely appreciate his time and attention, and we believe he truly wants to help.
We have seen the results of these efforts already. There are currently more cats in the Grand Rapids Animal Control Facility than there have been in a long time, and we can confirm that the animals are safe from the cold and being looked after. We thank the officers and workers that are making this happen.
We look forward to working with the Mayor and City Council, the GRPD, and the Sheriff’s office to continue advocating for animal welfare reform. All animals deserve a warm place to stay when they are lost or abandoned. Our next step is to organize a meeting with representatives from the city, the county, and the animal rescues to determine consistent policies and procedures across the board. Stay tuned, and follow Hero’s Heart on Facebook for more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.