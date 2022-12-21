Hero’s Heart Animal Rescue would like to publicly thank Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Christy. We left the City Council meeting on Oct. 24, 2022, feeling a bit discouraged. Little did we know...

Since the council meeting, Mayor Christy has been researching our issues, finding answers to our questions, and directing much needed conversation with the people involved. We had a great follow-up meeting with Mayor Christy on Dec. 16, 2022. We sincerely appreciate his time and attention, and we believe he truly wants to help.

