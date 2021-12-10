Let’s be honest. The fact that it’s dark out before most people get home from work is a bummer.
I realized that since we wound back the clocks for Daylight Savings, my toddler has been falling asleep earlier and easier. It’s no longer a battle to put him to bed. At the height of summer, he would be rolling around the house on his toy fire truck at 10 p.m. I’d sometimes fall asleep before him and I’m a night owl.
Now, he’s ready for bed by the time I get home from work and he falls asleep with ease more often than not. It got me thinking about the other things I enjoy about the cold, dark winter season.
As I started brainstorming ideas, I realized I love the sounds you can only hear in winter. There is nothing better than the subtle sound of freshly-fallen snow crunching underneath your boots.
If you’ve ever been out on a frozen lake and heard the eerie sound of ice cracking, it’s nearly indescribable. It almost sounds like a sound effect from Star Wars or Space Invaders. That deep, booming ice sound is absolutely beautiful and otherworldly.
Sometimes, it’s the lack of sound. If you’ve ever stood in the woods on a night with heavy snowfall and no wind, the silence is incredible. The environment becomes so muted you can hear your own heartbeat.
I was walking down a trail during deer season years ago when a huge owl flew directly over my head and landed on a tree in front of me. I never heard it, but once it flew into my field of vision, it was quite impressive. The bird’s ability to fly completely silent was a very cool thing experience.
I love watching hockey. What good Minnesotan doesn’t? Hearing the sound of skates flying down the ice and pucks bouncing off the boards as teams warm up sets the tone for a good game, in my opinion. In between periods, we get to watch dual Zambonis clean the ice. I don’t need to explain why that’s enjoyable. It just is.
Of course, it wouldn’t be winter without Christmas.
When I was a kid, we had this “Santa’s Marching Band” Christmas bell set. It was a string of eight electronic drummers that struck 16 different brass bells to play a sample of Christmas carols in four-part harmony.
My dad used to hang it up outside on our front porch and I loved listening to the songs in the comfort of our living room with the glow of our Christmas tree lighting the room. We still have that bell set stashed away in a box somewhere and I’m looking forward to setting it up and seeing how my 2-year-old son responds to the music.
I also like it when the ice starts to melt in the spring and it leaves a chunk of ice hovering over the edge of a sidewalk. When you step on it, the whole chunk of ice breaks off in a very satisfying manner. I don’t know how else to describe it, but if you know, you know.
As winter drags on, we all start to get cabin fever. The cold becomes truly unbearable and people start dreaming of secluded beaches, tiki drinks, and sea shells.
After we’ve endured the coldest stretch of winter, I’m always amused when 35 degrees feels tropical. The date can’t be pinpointed exactly because it could be anywhere from mid-January to early April, but we all know the feeling. Imagine it’s February and we just broke a week-long cold spell. It’s 34 degrees and everybody’s comfortably wearing a T-shirt.
Oh yeah. That’s Minnesota, don’tchya know.
