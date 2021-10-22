Now that the Line 3 pipeline project has been completed, we should take a closer look at the overall economic benefits our state, towns and region will (or have) receive.
If you spoke to your friends and family members during the pandemic, you likely know many individuals who lost their jobs or were operating on reduced pay for a period of time. Thankfully, at the end of 2020, thousands of Minnesotans were put to work thanks to the Line 3 project. Just imagine how many families were impacted by this project becoming operational and these jobs getting back online.
Next, let’s talk about the devastating effect the pandemic had on small businesses around the globe. Our local entrepreneurs and mom and pop shop owners were looking for anything to help them return to normal. And here in Northern Minnesota, we were lucky. Talk to any community leader or small business owner in Northern Minnesota and you will likely hear dozens of unique stories about how Line 3 has benefited our region.
Coffee shops that had slow business due to shut down main streets saw pipeline workers frequent their establishments. Hotels and motels who took a huge hit following shutdowns and lack of tourism, once again saw full capacities due to pipeliners and contractors traveling to construction sites.
I am not sure we will ever fully comprehend just how valuable these jobs and this project has been to our communities and our extended families, but our gratitude continues to grow. Simply put, Line 3 has been a lifesaver for many.
Megan Workman
City of Aitkin Mayor
Aitkin, MN
