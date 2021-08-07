Concerts from the Indigo girls and visits from actors like Jane Fonda and Taylor Schilling - Line 3 protesters are pulling out all stops as they work to make as much noise and cause as much disruption as possible.
Each and every day it becomes clearer that opponents to the Line 3 pipeline project are truly grasping at straws. They have failed at every attempt to stop this project as courts and agencies alike have continued to back the need to replace the crumbling Line 3 pipeline.
Recently, Marisa Tomei was in town to join protesters. If you blinked, you would have missed it because even the media is tiring of these desperate antics by pipeline opponents.
At this point, we need to ask. Are we done being a stage for the Hollywood elite?
These folks pop in for their 30 seconds of fame and are on to the next cause that makes them feel important and relevant. All while those of us who have been here and will continue to be here are living our lives. And not only are we continuing to live our lives, but we are and will continue to see the benefits of the Line 3 project. The benefits that these West Coast radicals don’t witness because we are just a blip on their radar.
It is clear that the curtain must be pulled because the show is over for these pipeline protesters and their famous friends.
Rusty Eichorn
Grand Rapids
