Many people in our area stand to benefit economically from the construction of Enbridge’s pipeline. So it’s not surprising that local politicians would support it. But I am appalled that responsible elected officials would demand the city of Duluth prevent people from gathering to express their support for its opponents. Its one thing to make your argument, it’s quite another to urge government to silence those that disagree with you.
This is not new. We have become an authoritarian culture that believes people are free to speak only as long as it is to no effect. Once their speech threatens to persuade others in ways that threaten our beliefs or interests every effort should be made to silence them.
Fifty years ago there was a similar controversy over construction of a powerline across farms in southwest Minnesota. There were large protests and sabotage of the construction by local farmers whose fields were crossed. It was his involvement in organizing protests against that powerline that first brought Paul Wellstone to prominence. There were certainly people who supported the powerline and it was eventually built. But, in that era, no one suggested that Wellstone and other supporters of the farmers should be prevented from holding a rally in the Twin Cities to help them.
Enbridge will make a lot of money from bringing Canadian oil to American refineries at a competitive price. Canadian oil companies will be able to pump a lot more oil and as a result will make a lot of money. That money is being spread widely around our region to see the pipeline completed. But many of us see the bigger picture. The additional oil brought to market will pour out greenhouse gases and if we are going to gain control over global warming those emissions will have to be compensated for by someone else. We don’t need the oil, but once its in the pipeline it’s going to get used.
It’s time for proponents to stop trying to silence those of us who disagree with them.
Ross Williams
Grand Rapids
