In a world where reality and expectations often don’t align, as construction begins on the Line 3 replacement project, it is nice to see that the project is doing what Enbridge promised it was going to do.
Line 3 is putting thousands of people to work and it is helping out the local economies where workers are living and spending money during construction.
The Line 3 is doing great things for our state already and construction has just begun. With thousands of workers hard at work, restaurants are getting more customers (takeout, for now), hotels are filling up, and stores are having to restock their inventories.
Sadly, there are protesters out there yelling at and harassing these workers for coming to work and doing their jobs.
So, let us stay focused on the task at hand and make sure that construction is allowed to continue. Let’s make sure that we protect our communities and our union workers from the protesters who break the law while trying to stop this project.
The Line 3 replacement is what is best for our state, our environment, our economy and our people and community. After 6 years of delays in the approval process, there are no good reasons for any delays now. Let’s get it done here in 2021.
Randy Ihle
Manager, Harry’s Bar & Grill
Hill City
