When it comes to the benefits of the Line 3 replacement pipeline that is currently under construction, look no further than Main Street businesses.

I am the proud owner of Glen’s Army and Navy Store in Grand Rapids and have been blown away by the increase in customers and revenue we are seeing thanks to construction workers.

The last estimates I saw state that Enbridge has more than 5,000 workers on the pipeline project, and those workers are staying in and traveling through our towns. Since construction started in December, traffic in our store is up by 50 percent.

While I am one of likely hundreds of small business owners benefiting from this project, the economic advantages of this project go even further. Enbridge has invested more than $3 billion into this project in our state, and it is projected that property tax revenue from this pipeline will more than double.

After a long and trying 2020 due to the pandemic, it is an incredible relief to have the added boost to our business. In addition to meeting new people who are here to work, Line 3 is bringing economic hope to so many that will create a long term, positive benefit for years to come.

Rusty Eichorn

Glen’s Army & Navy Store

Grand Rapids

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments