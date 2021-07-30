The quote above has been on the wall of my office at the Herald-Review for more than a year. I put it on my letterboard back when COVID wasn’t in our minds and we hadn’t learned how to work remotely. I didn’t put too much thought into selecting it. I thought it had a nice sentiment and would be a good thing to keep in mind. Fast forward to the present day and that short saying is more pertinent than I could have ever imagined.
The end of this week will be my last as a full-time employee of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review. I have made the decision to shift into a completely new job field by accepting a job at a bridal shop. This is a huge change for me as I have been working at a variety of newspapers for the past four years.
I never planned to work as a reporter. A door opened to me about a year after I graduated from college. With a degree in communications in tow, I started off as a proofreader at a small weekly paper. This job morphed into a full time position. From there I accepted a job at another nearby, larger paper. Here I was able to focus on my writing, specifically covering arts, entertainment, and education.
Then in 2019 my fiance and I moved to Cohasset to become next-door-neighbors with our brother and sister in law. As I looked for jobs in the area, I made the decision to reach out to the Herald-Review to let them know I was in the area if they ever needed a freelance writer. The stars aligned as I found out they were actually looking for a full-time reporter.
These past two years at the Herald-Review did not go as expected in many ways. The majority of my time working ended up being from home. While some may look at this as a negative, I view it as a huge blessing. I am very grateful that I was able to work safely from the comfort of my own home when the outside world was a bit scary.
You may be wondering, why are you taking a different job then? For those who have known me for many years, this change is probably less of a surprise. I have always been highly interested in the bridal and fashion industry. So when the opportunity came to pursue this interest as a job, rather than just a hobby, I knew I had to take the leap and make a change.
There are so many emotions I have with this decision. But most boil down to the fact that I will be leaving what has been my comfort zone for the past four years. I find it ironic that the quote to push myself outside of my own comfort zone was staring back at me for the past year on my office wall. Making big changes is not something that comes naturally to me, but I know that this decision will help lead me to the future I am dreaming of for myself.
One more thing— Something that remained constant over my time at the Herald-Review was the fact that I had the best boss. Our editor, Britta, has been a true joy to work for with her kind and knowledgeable leadership. She doesn’t often get the recognition she deserves, but she is truly a pillar of this newspaper. This has been a wonderful company to work for and a lovely community to write about. So to Britta, everyone else I have worked with at the Herald-Review, those I have met out in the community, and to you the reader, thank you.
