David Liedl, who is seeking the Republican endorsement for House District 6A, called on state legislators to support and pass the Minnesota Elections Integrity Act.
“The people of District 6A are frustrated,” said Liedl, a local business owner and community leader who is making his first run for elected office. “I’ve spent the last two weeks traveling and talking with Minnesotans across the district, and a consistent refrain is that people are fed-up with voter integrity problems in our state.” It’s a pretty common sense issue–we all want fair and clean elections. If the integrity of voting and elections is in question it threatens the integrity of the entire democratic system. We need to restore confidence in election integrity. That’s why I am calling on all state legislators to support the Minnesota Elections Integrity Act. This isn’t a red or blue issue, it’s a Minnesota issue.”
The Minnesota Elections Integrity Act, HF 2732, is one of the most comprehensive voting reform bills proposed in Minnesota history. According to bill author Rep. Kurt Daudt (District 31A) the Minnesota Elections Integrity Act would “implement Voter ID statewide, increase penalties for voter fraud, adopt provisional balloting like we have in 40 other states, and ban practices like ballot harvesting, ‘pop-up’ voting sites, ‘Zuckerbucks’ that allow non-profits funded by billionaire donors to fund city/county election operations, and more.”
