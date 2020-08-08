Recently, I was invited to participate in a parade with fire trucks, police and state troopers leading a group of decorated vehicles, four-wheelers, and flat-beds up and down all the streets in a small town on the Iron Range. The previously always celebrated Fourth of July with parade, music, fireworks plus getting together with old friends. What a happy time that was for them.
This particular parade idea originated from someone who would not want to be recognized. He lined us up, gave us all T-shirts and off we went honking, waving and shouting “happy Fourth,” from our decorated parade vehicles. People came out of their homes with children waving with thumbs up. They too were missing their celebration this year.
Following the parade, I continued up to one of our beautiful Minnesota lakes to celebrate a high school graduation. At this outdoor gathering, I took the opportunity to interview many adults ages 23-80 concerning issues America faces today. This took much of the afternoon as all welcomed the opportunity to voice their opinion.
My first impulse was to share those opinions with you but after reflection I realized how fortunate I was to listen to such a variety of viewpoints. As one person remarked, following interviews, “I never really thought of it that way.”
Did I learn anything from listening? Of course I did. Did I agree with everyone? No. It comes down to how we respond to another’s point of view. Are we willing to listen without anger or hate or with the attitude of “I love everybody, and you’re next?”
Lou Becicka
Coleraine
