I’m more than ready for the end of division in our country and for getting back to Washington doing its job of working for the benefit of people -- all the people.
As a starter, wouldn’t it be wonderful if a great many folks including our elected representatives could become more caring for others, regardless of who they are?
Wouldn’t it be great if we could all be guaranteed all the healthcare we need and at a lower cost than we currently pay, leaving more money for other things we may want or need?
Wouldn’t it be great if quality, affordable, debt-free education were available to all who choose it?
Wouldn’t it be great if we could always feel safe and secure from gun violence?
Wouldn’t it be great if infrastructure progress in all its forms was currently underway, providing the associated benefits and job creation?
Wouldn’t it be great if our local and global environment were receiving the attention needed to curb the warming of our planet for ourselves and future generations?
Wouldn’t it be great if our elected representatives were working toward global cooperation and shared objectives to create a better nation and world?
Wouldn’t it be great if all could vote with equal opportunity?
For progress to be made in any and all these areas our nation needs to shift a little more toward the left in its politics. The current reality of one political party blindly signing on to a Washington extreme right idealogy is destroying our country morally and is isolating our country from the world.
If I may be a little partisan here, to even begin to realize progress in the areas listed above, regardless of our current political leanings or tradition, we need to vote “D”. Opportunities abound in both our state senate districts and our federal Congressional District 8. I leave it up to the reader to become familiar with the candidates who seek these positions. They are all profoundly qualified.
Do become a knowledgeable voter, and do vote. Your vote is the most important vote there is because it belongs to you alone. We are each uniquely responsible for our choices.
Jack Pick
Goodland
