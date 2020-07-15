We’re writing to say thank you for publishing the article on the front page of the Business Section of the Sunday, July 5, Herald Review.
The article gave information from three small businesses in Itasca County who were able to stay open, in spite of COVID19, because of help from Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), Itasca Small Business Relief Fund (ISBRF), and the Blandin Foundation.
It was a well written piece and gave us information that shows how organizations in Itasca County are working together to help small businesses in this challenging pandemic time.
Barb and Doug Veit
Bovey
