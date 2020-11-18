There have been five instances in U.S. history where the Presidential candidate with the most popularity has lost the election. What happened to We The People? Some may argue those were times that we dodged a bullet; others will argue it simply reveals a flawed system.
At this point in our country, it’s clear that when the Constitution was created, the Founding Fathers may have had some erroneous beliefs. The Constitution was written in 1787, when African-Americans were not recognized as people, but as mere property. Women were unable to vote and were also regarded as property. Since then, our Constitution has been amended twenty-seven times. That’s twenty-seven times the Constitution has been found to be flawed. The thirteenth amendment to the Constitution abolished slavery and the fourteenth amendment granted African-Americans citizenship it also provided them equal protections under law, while the fifteenth amendment provided them the right to vote. Eventually, under the 19th amendment women were given the right to vote, which wasn’t until 1920. These were all ideas that our Founding Fathers didn’t see imperative enough to include them in the original Constitution. They were mistaken.
As stated in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, the Electoral College is formally used to elect the President and Vice President of the United States of America. Every state has a certain number of Electors which is based off of the total number of representatives in Congress. These Electors then vote in accordance to their state’s popular vote. California has the most electoral votes at fifty-five and there are seven states with the minimum amount of three. Out of fifty, all but two are “winner take all” states, which means if you live in a state that predominantly votes Republican and you voted Democrat, your vote is essentially futile. In 2019, about seventy-nine percent of eligible voters in California registered to vote. Forty-three percent registered as Democrats and twenty-four percent registered as Republicans. If those were to be voting percentages (which will likely be the case), four million people would effectively not have a say in who becomes the next President of the United States. And that’s just in one state! This system leads to a handful of states becoming “battleground states“ which tend to be the most important in a closely matched election. No state should be more important than the other when deciding the fate of all fifty.
One person one vote. How long will We The People allow this flawed system to determine our Commander in Chief? Every person who exercises their right to vote deserves to know that it will count. Our Constitution appears to have it’s faults, let’s amend them. We The People should have our votes counted equally.
Andrew Iverson
Cohasset
