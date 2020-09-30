Line 3 is one of the most vital parts of the energy infrastructure in the state of Minnesota. It supplies the majority of the oil used at our state’s refineries.
Flint Hills is our state’s largest refinery. It supplies most of the diesel fuel, gasoline, and all the jet fuel used in Minnesota and surrounding states.
If a new Line 3 is not built, the old line will continue to run at partial capacity and more oil will be transported by trains and trucks, which are proven to be far more dangerous.
This will undoubtedly impact our communities negatively, in different ways. Farmers, for example, a backbone of Minnesota - depend on having a reliable source of fuel to make sure they can harvest and transport their crops. A rise in fuel costs instantly cuts into their bottom line. This cost increase will put more pressure on people, Businesses and farms that are already struggling.
We would all be affected by increased food prices. Not only are fuel prices affected, but not using Line 3 to transport oil reduces the availability of trains to transport crops (as more oil will need to be moved by train), affecting all of us when we buy our groceries.
Luckily there is something we can do. We can approve the Line 3 replacement project.
It would immediately put thousands to work immediately - thousands who would spend money locally and help keep local businesses alive and thriving. It would make sure we continue to protect Minnesota’s environment by transporting fuel in the safest and most efficient way - through a pipeline.
We need Line 3, and we need our state government to stand up for what is right, which is approving this pipeline.
Jeffrey A. Carlson
Shevlin, Minn.
