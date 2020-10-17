Last week, a group of people came together because they wanted a message of support for a presidential candidate posted on the Highway 2 digital billboard, just west of Grand Rapids.
Within 24 hours, the messages had been proposed, designed and paid for, by contributions from about two dozen people.
Within another 24 hours, the group grew in size, and we were able to increase the number of messages and made plans to post similar messages on another billboard.
It was awesome to be part of a group who came together, took action and shared their beliefs with the community. Be the change you want to see the world, someone said. Without knowing each other, each one agreed to share their commitment to electing Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. We can decide to cooperate, Joe Biden said at Gettysburg, and that’s what we did.
We all know that Joe will work to provide health care that is affordable to all, to build the nation’s infrastructure back, and by doing so, create jobs. So I voted blue up and down the ticket – for Joe and Kamala, for Tina, for Quinn, and for Rita and Joe. I voted blue because I decided to be part of the group that has come together to build our community better.
Molly MacGregor
Grand Rapids
