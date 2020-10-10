Vote for Judge Jana Austad. She stands for integrity, fairness and justice. Our judicial system needs qualified judges who are prepared, fully listen to both sides of cases, and uphold the law. As an attorney, I know this is the type of judge she has been since 2013 and will continue to be. She has presided over all types of cases from small claims to first degree homicides.
Judge Austad grew up in Bemidji where she graduated from Bemidji High School. She attended Augsburg College and William Mitchell College of Law before returning home to practice general civil litigation with Keif, Fuller, Baer, Wallner and Rodgers in 1991. She has 10 years of criminal law experience with the Office of the Minnesota Public Defender. She was a stay at home mom for over seven years when her three children were young. This is great experience for our judge because most cases are criminal law or family law.
Most judges in Minnesota are appointed after a rigorous application process before the Judicial Selection Commission. The commission is made up of lawyers and non-lawyers from across the state with members from our community. They check with other lawyers, judges and community members to verify the candidates are invested in their community through volunteer work, are prepared, qualified lawyers in court and are professional in their interactions with opponents. This helps protect Minnesota citizens. After appointment, judges’ seats come up for election. This year, vote to re-elect integrity, fairness and justice. Vote Judge Jana Austad.
John D. Undem, attorney
Grand Rapids
