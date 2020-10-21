The Bill of Rights and the Constitution established over two centuries ago is the best form of government for the citizens of our great country. Based upon one’s personal motivation you have the opportunity to go as far as you want, if you want to (although, you might have to work hard to get it). Are there shortfalls in this form of government? Yes. But importantly, it is not the form of government that has failed us the citizens; it is the people we have elected to ensure its continuance into the future. The political party and their agenda have become more important than the people. It is time to get back to the people. Our Republic provides an environment that gives us God given rights that every human being is entitled to. Thousands of men and women have fought for and died to preserve these rights; visit the Arlington Cemetery sometime.
The election this year is critical to the preservation of our rights and the form of government (our republic) that insures these rights. As you prepare to vote on Nov. 3, pay attention to what is not being said by those running for an office and representing their political party; instead of what is being said. Vote for the people and support of our Republic.
John L. Howrey
Grand Rapids
