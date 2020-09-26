On June 6, 1944, American, British, and Canadian forces landed on the coast of France, an essential part of the struggle to rid the world of the Nazi menace. Around 10,000 allied troops either died or ended up missing or wounded that day, 6,603 of them American.

Most Americans would regard those who lost their lives as heroes who made a noble sacrifice for the liberty and well-being of their country, both in their own day and for future generations.

But not Donald Trump. Instead, he referred to the sacred fallen as “losers” and “suckers.” Presumably he would say the same about those who fought at Iwo Jima, or the Chosin Reservoir, or Khe Sanh, or Fallujah.

This should be no surprise. Trump has a history of disparaging veterans. Referring to John McCain, who survived five years at the “Hanoi Hilton,” even refusing to be released when the opportunity presented itself because he was the highest ranking man and saw it as a duty to stay with the other prisoners, Trump said sneeringly “I prefer those who weren’t captured.” This from a man who used his father’s influence to secure five deferments and avoid serving in Vietnam!

Trump’s disrespect for those who serve their country has not been limited to rhetoric. When he learned that Russia’s Vladimir Putin had put a bounty on American troops in Afghanistan, Trump, the commander in chief, did nothing! On the contrary, he has continued to cozy up to the Russian dictator.

This is so appalling it is beyond words. Trump’s refusal to protect American servicemen and women is a fundamental betrayal to those who wear this nation’s military. Anyone who cares about the troops should rush to the polls to give Donald Trump a dishonorable discharge.

As former Marine General and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis explained, Trump is the first President in our lifetimes to actively work to divide our people and our nation. We cannot let that stand. We care passionately for America, and unlike Trump, have actually served in the military, and are coming together to make a stand against all of those who work to divide us and we ask you to join us in our cause on Nov. 3.

Brian Vroman, US Army Veteran

Tom Boland, USMC Veteran

Charles Dolson, USMC Veteran

Tom Dimond, US Army Veteran

Patrick Stram, US Army Veteran

David Lien, US Air Force Veteran

John Persells, US Air Force Veteran

Amy Savela, US Army Veteran

David Smith, US Army Veteran

Don Slaten, US Navy Veteran

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments