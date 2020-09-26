On June 6, 1944, American, British, and Canadian forces landed on the coast of France, an essential part of the struggle to rid the world of the Nazi menace. Around 10,000 allied troops either died or ended up missing or wounded that day, 6,603 of them American.
Most Americans would regard those who lost their lives as heroes who made a noble sacrifice for the liberty and well-being of their country, both in their own day and for future generations.
But not Donald Trump. Instead, he referred to the sacred fallen as “losers” and “suckers.” Presumably he would say the same about those who fought at Iwo Jima, or the Chosin Reservoir, or Khe Sanh, or Fallujah.
This should be no surprise. Trump has a history of disparaging veterans. Referring to John McCain, who survived five years at the “Hanoi Hilton,” even refusing to be released when the opportunity presented itself because he was the highest ranking man and saw it as a duty to stay with the other prisoners, Trump said sneeringly “I prefer those who weren’t captured.” This from a man who used his father’s influence to secure five deferments and avoid serving in Vietnam!
Trump’s disrespect for those who serve their country has not been limited to rhetoric. When he learned that Russia’s Vladimir Putin had put a bounty on American troops in Afghanistan, Trump, the commander in chief, did nothing! On the contrary, he has continued to cozy up to the Russian dictator.
This is so appalling it is beyond words. Trump’s refusal to protect American servicemen and women is a fundamental betrayal to those who wear this nation’s military. Anyone who cares about the troops should rush to the polls to give Donald Trump a dishonorable discharge.
As former Marine General and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis explained, Trump is the first President in our lifetimes to actively work to divide our people and our nation. We cannot let that stand. We care passionately for America, and unlike Trump, have actually served in the military, and are coming together to make a stand against all of those who work to divide us and we ask you to join us in our cause on Nov. 3.
Brian Vroman, US Army Veteran
Tom Boland, USMC Veteran
Charles Dolson, USMC Veteran
Tom Dimond, US Army Veteran
Patrick Stram, US Army Veteran
David Lien, US Air Force Veteran
John Persells, US Air Force Veteran
Amy Savela, US Army Veteran
David Smith, US Army Veteran
Don Slaten, US Navy Veteran
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.