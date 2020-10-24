Today I was at a chiropractor who since I retired from the USAF. For 25, I have been going there as much as I can. While there I sat down and started to read the Herald Review and got to the opinion section. There I read from two vets (and I thank you for your service when so many haven’t served) but to put it lightly they don’t have the same thoughts that I do concerning President Trump.
I support him 150% and wish we would of gotten someone like him long ago and many more who were just like him. Yes he is something the USA needs - I am guessing but I bet the two Vets are rock solid DFLs. Is it because he came in saying that he would change - and Did. The one who said he said things about Vet’s - everyone who was around that day said they including “John Bolton ‘’ said he never heard he said it and if he did hear something like that he would have another Chapter in the Book for it. Trump is shaking up America and it is about time. America has been going down since my birth in 1953. Be honest, most of you DFL’s not only hate the President but any Republican. I bet if a Democrat did half of what he has done in 3 years you would be praising that person (if DFL) and you know it. You would probably try to contact the Pope to make that person a saint. I bet in my lifetime (67 thank God) that the DFL probably had control of Minnesota probably at minimum 45 years and probably a lot more. But they always run ads on TV saying vote for the DFL to keep the R’s from doing such and such when it is the DFL that has been destroying Minnesota in my lifetime. They have probable run the government of Minnesota at least 75% of the time - why don’t you blame them. I do not like to say this but if a vote in Minnesota with the DFL and the Republican and the DFL candidate was the Devil and the Republican was Jesus I truly wonder if the devil would win.
To me, in the last 40 years (or more) the DFL is the cause of 90% of the unwanted change in Minnesota and not for the better. I pray that the Lord will give this state and country one more chance to do a reboot to what this country was formed on - that God is our rock and if we do the best we can we will do well. May God continue to bless the country and make us better.
Tom McCall
Spring Lake
