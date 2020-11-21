Soccer is very different from many other sports. Many sports rely on a few very talented players to succeed as a team. For soccer this is not the case however, hard work and teamwork override talent to a great extent. When playing soccer it takes a whole team to score a goal whereas a player or two when talking about other sports. The main reason for this is because it is such a big area with so many people. For a player or two to win a game for his or her team simply on their own is almost impossible. Yes, there are talented players in soccer but they do not impact the game as much as they do with other sports. The players that impact the game the most are the hardworking ones.
Growing up in northern Minnesota I have played soccer my whole life, and am currently a senior captain varsity soccer player. In Minnesota especially, you find more hard working individuals rather than talented individuals. Since the field is so big and there are eleven other players, relying on only some talent is not the best solution. Many teams have some talented players, but the teams that are hard working are far more successful. The reason for this has to do a lot about how you actually play the game of soccer. Much of soccer is being in the right position, battling for the ball, and not giving up. If you look at these three qualities, a talented player might not do these things very well. A hard working player will possess these qualities; and that is what is the most essential.
Hard working athletes are far more successful than talented ones. People argue that a couple talented people make a huge difference. That about 20% of individuals are responsible for 80% of the output and vice-versa. Thus concluding that talented people, the vital few, are the main drivers of a team’s success. Now I do happen to sympathize with them in that talented people are vitally important to a team’s success but hard work beats that in the game of soccer ten times over. Not to mention, hard work can and will lead to talent overtime. When a team is full of hard workers that want to win just as bad as their teammates that is very important.
My first hand experience playing high school soccer has forced me to believe that hard work outweighs success. The best teams are the hardworking ones that will not give up the entirety of the game. As soccer is very unique in this way, it is why I have come to love the game as much as I do. The game and the elements of the game are like no other; it takes all 11 guys to come together, set up, and score goals.
Nicolas Langlois
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.