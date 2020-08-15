During trying times and uncertainties put in front of us this spring we are proud to say the eighth annual Stomp on Stigma 5K was a success. Although Stomp on Stigma was conducted virtually, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, this did not slow us down. With the ongoing support of our northern Minnesota community we had 203 registered participants, 15 in-kind donors and 36 financial sponsors. With the help of all of you we continue to make a difference in bringing awareness to mental health.
On behalf of Children’s Mental Health Services and our Stomp on Stigma committee, we want to extend a heart-felt thank you for your donation and support this year. Your generous contribution helped make our event a reality. We are proud to say in the eight years this event has raised over $55,000 that has been given back to the community to bring awareness to mental health and provide access to services.
Monies raised during this event will be used to promote awareness towards mental health, provide education and increase accessibility to services for children and families in Itasca County. Proceeds this year will be donated to Northern MN National Alliance on Mental Illness, Grand Rapids/Greenway Boys & Girls Club, Itasca Life Options, Itasca Veteran’s Program and Itasca Community College student scholarships.
Your generosity and ongoing support is truly appreciated and we all thank you!
Jollene Latvala
Stomp on Stigma
Coordinator
