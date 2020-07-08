I have devoted most of my adult life to being an educator. After 25 years in the classroom teaching everything from art to social studies; I have finally retired and found a peaceful life at home. At least I thought it was peaceful until now. In mid-May, President Trump announced that our country would once again resume testing nuclear weapons. What? Why? This needs to come to the attention of all Americans and it needs to be considered very carefully. We are currently in the middle of a global pandemic. We have begun a recession as grave as the previous one which required an enormous amount of indebtedness in order to recover. Now in the past three weeks we have entered a very serious time of discussion of police and race relations. This does not even consider that our earth is groaning with climate change that is affecting each country on the planet. Our world is at a monumental crossroads. In my opinion, this is not the time to be advocating for expansion of nuclear capability.
I am writing to our Senators Tina Smith, Amy Klobuchar, and our District 8 representative, Pete Stauber to sign the TPNW (Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons) and to make a public statement against nuclear weapons testing. I will also urge them to cosponsor the legislation to decrease spending on nuclear weapons (S. 2727 in the Senate). I would encourage all citizens to understand the gravity of this circumstance and write letters as you see fit.
My own reasons for writing about this, at this time include the following points:
• This is in violation of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.
• This would divert tens of billions of dollars from coronavirus concerns, racial/police relations reform, and climate correction. What could be more important than that right now?
• It would increase the chance of nuclear war by sending a message to other countries that we are considering a need for these weapons.
There is another path forward for a more peaceful world in order to secure justice and create a healthy society, both in our country and around the planet. The TPNW would let all those who are experiencing intense suffering know that we care to make this a better and more peaceful place.
Nina Preheim
Duluth
