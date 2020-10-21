This letter is going out to the person or people who keep removing our Biden/Harris lawn signs along Highway 169 in Coleraine. When I went to the DFL office to pick up the signs the woman working there asked me where the signs were going to be placed. When I told her they were going on a lawn fronting Highway 169 in Coleraine she was pleased that they would receive that type of good exposure. I told her I hoped the signs would stay put and she let me know I could have more to put up should they somehow disappear. You see, we both knew the odds were good that someone who supports the other candidate might remove the signs. We all see you and we all see how frightened you truly are. You claim to be for a candidate and a party that has as part of its platform the idea that free speech is enshrined in our constitution and you support a candidate and a party that purports to honor our brave military heroes.
If you truly were who you claim to be you would honor all the brave military personnel who have fought and died for our right to free speech instead of slinking around in the night removing lawn signs of candidates with whom you disagree. But I guess you, like our president, do not truly honor either our military or our constitution.
This is the second time the signs have been removed. I could tell you that we will keep putting Biden/Harris signs up but we actually have a life and better things to do so we’ll see. But...we all see you. We see how scared you have to be in order to do what you’re doing. We see and hear your fear loud and clear.
Vote everybody!
Lisa Whelan
Grand Rapids
