I have been involved in politics for 45 years. Over the last number of years, campaign signs have been stolen, but I have never experienced such a blatant disregard for stealing people’s personal property, namely campaign signs, as I have during this election cycle.
Someone stole one of my campaign signs a few weeks ago and luckily for me, an awesome neighbor witnessed the crime. My neighbor saw a truck stop, a passenger exited the vehicle, grabbed my sign and the vehicle proceeded to drive down a dead end road. My neighbor called the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, was able to provide them with a description of the vehicle, what the thief was wearing and the vehicle’s direction of travel.
A deputy met my neighbor and I on the end of my driveway ten minutes later and within twenty minutes, my campaign sign was returned. The thief received a citation and will be paying a fine. Thank you to the deputy, who responded, retrieved and returned my sign!
I have a message for you “campaign sign thieves”…stealing campaign signs is disrespectful, depriving voters from their right to voice their opinion and your actions will not determine the outcome of the upcoming election.
Karen Lucachick
Cohasset
