This is a plea to everyone in Grand Rapids. Right now, the law states that we must all wear a face covering indoors in public places. Many people do not like that. However, grocery store employees, customer service representatives, nurses, doctors, and retail salesmen are NOT elected officials. Yelling at them does not change anything. Swearing at people in public and threatening employees does not help the situation.
Please, have a sense of decorum. If you don’t want to wear a mask, or want to claim that you aren’t able to wear a mask, just don’t go to indoor public spaces. That is your right. You do have the right to stay home. You do not have the right to verbally abuse those who would ask that you follow the law like everyone else. Let’s start standing up for the overworked, under-paid essential workers who can’t afford to get sick. And by the way, a mask is far more comfortable than a respirator.
Jonathan Schulze
Grand Rapids
Johnathan ...I agree, we all should be civil. However, saying - "If you don’t want to wear a mask, just don’t go to indoor public spaces. That is your right", certainly isn't very civil. If it's a public space, I have as much right to it as you do. You're as welcome to stay home as I am. You stay home.
