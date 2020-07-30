I would like to address this editorial to the Minnesota State Patrol, other law enforcement and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Once again another accident occurred near Gunn Road and Highway 2 East of Grand Rapids. Nothing, and I mean nothing, is ever done to correct the situation. Speed limit signs need to be changed and added.
When you leave Grand Rapids, head east the speed limit is 45 but just before the bridge it’s 60 and around the curve we go. I live off the Gunn Road. I make a left hand turn there - it’s fun! Oh boy, there’s a right turning lane onto Jess Harry Road. Oh excuse me, a “passing lane.” So many close calls because there’s a need for speed.
With that out of the way, coming from the east where are those signs informing drivers to slow down? That’s on the curve just before the bridge - lots of warning there! By the way, there was a fatality at the 45 MPH sign a few years back. I really truly thought something should have been done then!
One more thing, when turning onto Highway 2 from the Gunn Road if crossing the road or going left you can’t see because of all the reeds and weeks in the ditch. Something needs to be done. We don’t need to studies. Lowering the speed limit down, add more signs. A turning lane would be a dream come true. Use some common sense!
Gloria Gwin
Grand Rapids
