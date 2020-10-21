As a citizen and taxpayer of Bemidji, I strongly encourage voters, living in Senate District 5, to question what they are hearing and reading. Research those making claims, where they stand, and positions they hold. We are being bombarded by negativity, misinformation, and misrepresentation. Why so NASTY?
Bemidji Mayor Albrecht is one of a seven-member Council and does not have authority to unilaterally make the decisions she is being criticized for. A majority vote is needed. I know this as a Bemidji City Councilor, Ward 4, for full disclosure.
I struggle to find verifiable information in all the negative campaigning. In response to the recent letter of Rich Siegert, here is verifiable information. Municipal liquor store reserves of $775,000 cash and $3.5 million in bonds were used to purchase and construct the $4.1 million liquor store. Municipal liquor store profits of $450,000 annually go toward paying the bonds, not taxpayers, reducing Bemidji city property taxes approximately 7%. Profits contributed $250,000 toward the Bemidji veteran’s home, $830,000 to City park development, and paid for City library construction. Profits have increased with the new building. Employees are safer. More product space, greater selection, purchasing discounts, and more productive operations are all outcomes. An outdated and unhealthy building was replaced. A business decision, made by a majority of City Council, not the mayor, appears to have yielded positive outcomes.
The City of Bemidji was reimbursed the full amount of money embezzled by an employee of a contracted management company, paid back in full by that company. Embezzlement by that employee, who was charged, found guilty and sentenced, led the management company to further invest $130,000 to improve event center operations and increase bookings. Swift action and good faith efforts allowed taxpayers, who voted to build the event center, to recoup losses and protect their interests.
Poverty in Bemidji has been constant for decades. Poverty levels of 24-28% in a state averaging 10% poverty is concerning. Ask why Bemidji median income is not increasing at the rate of state averages. Why do women, 18-24 years old, earn the least? Retail and service jobs, provided by people like Mr. Siegert, profit without paying a living wage.
Data does not show record levels of panhandling and loitering, which are not crimes. Criminalizing poverty, limiting the rights to free speech and assembly will not lead to constructive solutions. I have never felt pressured or frightened by a person seeking assistance and help when I can. It is how you view the action of seeking help. Non-profits acceptably seek money for the same people being disparaged. Condemning those, some who are also combat veterans, or persons with medical or mental health diagnosis, is highly distasteful.
Non-partisan Mayor Albrecht focuses on policy in a group and cannot significantly impact social issues. As Senator she can. The relationships she has fostered with Federal, Tribal, State, County, and City governments will benefit the District. I have no doubt about her commitment to local development and success across party lines.
Emelie Rivera
Bemidji
