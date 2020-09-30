Trump equals results, Biden equals rhetoric. Foreign policy: Trump equals America first, Biden equals America last, whether it is the wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Trump brings peace, Biden is rhetoric all the way. Trump received a powder keg from Obama-Biden and diffused Kim Jong-un without war to keep us safe. Trump kept his word and made Jerusalem the Capital of Israel despite the promises of five previous presidents. The Arabs know that Trump has Israel’s back and now two countries have signed a peace agreement with Israel. Trump canceled the Iran debacle that was allowing them to move close to getting a bomb. Obama-Biden paid them many billions. Russia is no longer threatening the Ukraine and China is paying us billions in tariffs. The Biden family have been paid millions from China, Ukraine, Iraq, and a Moscow lady put $3,000,000 into Hunter’s account, all while Joe was VP. Most foreign policy decisions of Biden were wrong.
At home, the veterans administration has a 91% approval. Trump just cut the drug costs from 50-80% by telling the drug companies they will have to match what they sell their drugs for in other countries to U.S. citizens. Trump’s policies on jobs have helped the poor and middle class the most. Median income has jumped $4,320 in two years, histories best. Before the China virus hit, unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics was the lowest ever, and women the lowest in 65 years. Trump passed the criminal justice reform bill and created opportunity zones in poor communities, again Trump equals results. Trump stopped flights from China in January and Biden, Pelosi and Cuomo disparaged him into March. The vaccine is coming soon, and the jobs are returning in states where the governors have allowed it.
Marlon L. Sias
Hill City
