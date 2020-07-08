Hello my fellow Americans,
Our beautiful country is being laid siege to. Our ability to think for ourselves is under attack. Our freedom, is under attack. Our past American leaders, philosophers, dreamers and patriots are under attack. History is being defaced and defamed by uninformed, entitled, ignorant men and women.
This. Is. Not. Okay.
The self-righteousness of the left has empowered the uninformed. They have created a time of unworthy discontent for many Americans. The left leaning academia has sown some destructive seeds within the minds of young Americans for far too long.
It is time that balance comes back to the system, it is time to stand up for what you believe in and do not back down to the mob.
We are a two party system. Without one the other would seize complete power. This is a tug of war match at a much higher level than the general population is aware of. As Americans, it is our duty to our country to vote. It is our duty to educate ourselves on political, social and behavioral matters (past and current) in our country, so that we can vote with knowledge and understanding of who and what we are voting for.
Morals and ethics should be our guiding principles. However, parents are not parenting, teachers are not teaching and children are not learning. If we don’t correct the shift soon, we will lose the gift the founding fathers have given us.
America is great because it is a melting pot. Europeans, Asians, Africans, South Americans, and Oceanians are all are living on fertile American soil. Some were forced here and some were born here. Many are here because they had a dream to rise above their circumstances, or they wanted to improve themselves, but most importantly, they wanted freedom.
In the wise words of Thomas Sowell about our current social climate, “Historians of the future will have a hard time figuring out how so many organized groups of strident jackasses succeeded in leading us around by the nose and morally intimidating the majority into silence.”
We are Americans and ought to be proud of that.
Restore balance.
Restore hope.
Restore vitality within the individuals.
Ian Hussman
Grand Rapids
