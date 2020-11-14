Some people in Minnesota’s government have questions and concerns about the Line 3 Replacement. I have some questions and comments for them.
Question 1: What do electric vehicles drive on? The answer, of course, is bituminous oil highways, streets, parking lots, and driveways.
When I was 5th District Commissioner in Clearwater County, I asked our County Engineer for an example of how much bituminous oil goes into a blacktop highway. He did some calculations and told me that a one-inch overlay on one mile of highway at a standard 24-foot width would contain 10,500 gallons of bituminous oil, more or less, depending on the specifications for that particular highway.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota’s Parks, Cities, and Counties dump hundreds of thousands—and perhaps millions—of barrels of bituminous oils throughout this State every year. Enbridge cannot—under any circumstances—spill oil in these amounts!!
Question 2: What type of streets and highways do you drive on? What do you park on in front of your favorite store? What is the Governor’s parking lot at the State Capitol made of?
Without additional bituminous overlays all this would be deteriorating in ten years and severely deteriorated in twenty years. This would leave our transportation system in shambles.
When the Minnesota State Capitol streets and parking lots are ground up and returned to dirt, then I will believe their environmental concerns. Until then, their words are hollow.
With minor exceptions, all of the bituminous oil in our streets, highways, parking lots, and driveways came to Minnesota through the pipeline system. Unless you are ready to drive your shiny new electric vehicle on dusty dirt roads, you need LINE 3 REPLACEMENT.
Daniel C. Stenseng
Former Clearwater County Commissioner
