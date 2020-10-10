In a recent article in the Herald-Review by Jerri Ann Henry on how best to address climate change, Henry claimed that, “counterintuitively, fossil fuels can help us fight climate change”. Looking past the article’s chaotic slew of uncited numbers and statistics, if there’s one thing she got right, it’s that using fossil fuels to fight climate change is indeed counterintuitive. However, she neglected to mention it’s also counterproductive.
The recent transition in the U.S. energy system from primarily coal power generation to more natural gas power generation represents a significant decrease in annual carbon emissions, which Henry correctly explains is “good for the environment”. In doing this, Henry tactfully dances around a fact seldom acknowledged by republicans: climate change is caused by humans. If we can agree on this, we’re at least a step in the right direction.
That said, the reality of today’s climate situation is that even if we were to instantly cease all carbon dioxide emissions, the global temperature would still rise by at least 1°C. Knowing that this is not a tangible possibility, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change created a road map of more gradual steps (Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C) for policymakers to follow to limit global warming. It was in the wake of this 2018 report that the Green New Deal was created.
Henry is correct in saying that the Green New Deal is an expensive plan, but in response let me pose a metaphor: our climate today is a fish bowl with a hole in it. Most people agree something needs to be done about this hole. Jerri Ann Henry says we should put tape over half the hole and call it a job well done. The Green New Deal says we need to patch the hole and make sure it doesn’t reopen. One of these scenarios leaves us with an empty bowl and a dead fish. The other keeps us safe, healthy, and alive. You tell me which one is more costly in the end.
Jason Beal
St. Paul
