Last year, for the first time, I fundraised and walked 5K for NAMIWalks Minnesota which was held in Minneapolis. It was a moving experience, listening to the speakers and talking to other walkers.

NAMIWalks raises funds for programs of education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. This is especially important during the COVID-19 crisis.

This year, instead of walking with a huge group in Minneapolis, we will walk wherever we are.

We will fundraise and stay safe by walking in small groups around our communities and posting pictures.

Our Grand Rapids area team is called the Tremolos (loon call) and you can register to walk and/or make a donation by following the directions on http://www.namigrandrapidsmn.org/.

Ann Saxhaug

Grand Rapids

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments