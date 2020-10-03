At the briefing where he presented all his Supreme Court candidates, Donald Trump said “We have to show leadership, and leadership is all about confidence, and confidence is all about confidence in our country.”
He’s right - as far as he goes. However, if Trump truly was a confident person, he wouldn’t feel the need to lie to anyone about anything. He has to lie to feel OK about himself. I suspect his base has the same issue. It’s also why he demands ultimate loyalty of those around him. He’s a fear-based personality, co-dependent on everyone close to him, as well as his base. You see how he responds to Nancy Pelosi.
When he was doing “The Apprentice,” he would always choose the worst competitor, because he couldn’t handle anyone upstaging him. Being a “confident leader” is just another part of a polished act. In a way, he’s as much a victim of his lies as the rest of us are.
When he began his daily updates from the White House press room, he noticed Vice President Pence was getting praised, so he resumed control, giving the main briefings himself. When Dr. Fauci got more attention than he did, Trump had his team mount an assault on Fauci, both anonymously and fully aided by a gullible press corps. Anyone who gets between Trump and the spotlight runs the risk of being seen, and punished, as a perceived enemy.
As the Woodward book has shown, Trump continues to lie to himself, and the American people, about the consequences of his decisions, while needing to proclaim imaginary victories over the virus. Meanwhile, the country passed 200,000 deaths with no end in sight.
As with all fear-based personalities, the primary goal of authoritarian-type leaders is control. Trump preaches safety, but it’s Trump who doesn’t feel safe. He won’t feel safe until he’s in total control. His delusion is believing he can make it happen.
Trump now wants his followers to revolt if he doesn’t win the election. This is because he doesn’t fight his own battles. He’ll use lawyers, attorney generals, “fixers,” his base, and the military (if he can,) to fight his battles for him. He’s too vulnerable for the real thing.
The Bible is a prop. He doesn’t do church. As with everything else, his support of evangelicals is meant only to help him win re-election. The end justifies the means, which is the same motivation for the evangelicals. Re: abortion, “pro-Life” people are, in reality, “forced birthers.” As with Trump, they want to control those who differ from them. Controlling others is more important to them than the abortion issue itself
The hard part for anyone in denial of their fear issues, is to stop lying to themselves. That won’t happen for Trump without an intervention. An intervention won’t happen because there are too many people working to enable his act because they think it keeps them in power. All of it is based on one of the best “con” jobs I’ve ever seen.
Gary Burt
Marble
