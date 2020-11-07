I want to express my hopes for our community and country without angering the left or right wings of our troubled democratic republic. I myself consider myself a fiscal conservative and a bit of a social liberal. Government should be fiscally prudent with our tax dollars and enforce laws that our legislatures pass while my faith as a Christian should direct my actions, my language and my attitude toward others.
The 2020 election has shown how deeply divided we are and yet I hope it’s not as simple as ethnic or religious beliefs. It saddens me to see my faith reduced to two sins by many. I’m sure there are many more written in our sacred text far beyond the seven deadly ones. I’m also sure it says all men are created equal and granted certain rights under our constitution and restrictions were placed on the leaders of our country to promote transparency of government, as Ben Franklin stated, “We have a democracy! If we can keep it!”
It is so easy in these days of 666 or should I say WWW, to lose our way. Disinformation reigns on the internet and truths aren’t even accepted anymore because we are too lazy to critically think or to look for origins of these crazy conspiracies. Where the heck did QAnon come from? Some of their stuff may have a shred of truth but: Drinking blood of trafficked children under the Vatican and being run by elites who are witches? Really? If we don’t get this stuff in check we are in danger of losing our country not just our minds.
Freedom of speech isn’t really free, because it can be very damaging to our freedoms. Foreign entities have learned how poorly prepared we have been. They have succeeded in dividing us by using fake sites and creating false news stories that have been dispelled by our own government agencies. And yet people don’t believe their own government. Really? Our freedoms will be our downfall because they can so easily be exploited by bad people/countries. We may actually find out that our corporate capitalist system is equally responsible for our country’s demise. Maybe God’s favor is bestowed on those who actually try to live by the Golden Rule and don’t worship money; remember, “the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.”
We need to change our ways after the election. We need to be more fiscally conservative, spend on things we value - a balanced budget amendment. Then establish a tax levy, plus another $500 billion a year for the next 50 years to dig our way out of this financial mess. What our political leaders have done to our country’s finances over the last 40 years is a sin. Our children are so screwed and for what? Tax breaks and greed? On matters of faith, this country has freedom of religion. As a Christian I intend to be more Christ-like. Remember, WWJD isn’t just a neat bracelet; it should be a way of life!
Larry Schlauderaff
Grand Rapids
