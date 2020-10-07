Friendships that allow for respectful disagreement are in short supply these days. I am so grateful that Catherine McLynn and I have been able to respectfully disagree with one another while maintaining a friendship over many years. In a small community like ours, we can’t afford to be polarized. I urge all of you to open your hearts and minds to listen and respect one another’s points of view.
I am writing this letter to respectfully disagree with my good friend Catherine’s recent letter to the editor stating that Pete Stauber best represents us, particularly the senior citizens of northern Minnesota. Catherine stated that Stauber met with senior citizens outdoors, listening to concerns about how the pandemic was affecting seniors and empathizing with their hardships. Listening and empathizing is easy. Taking the necessary action is the hard part. Unfortunately for seniors, Stauber supported legislation that is harmful to senior citizens. He voted to let insurance companies sell junk insurance plans that deny coverage for people with preexisting conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and asthma, and other conditions commonly suffered by seniors. He also supported a tax bill that cut taxes for wealthy folks and big corporations, increasing the national debt by $2 trillion. How do Stauber and the Republicans in Congress plan to pay for that? They plan to cut hundreds of billions of dollars from programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Seniors – that’s our future and our security!
Quinn Nystrom, DFL Candidate and Stauber’s opponent, understands that Social Security has lifted millions of Americans from poverty since its inception 85 years ago. It helps our seniors, veterans, and loved ones with disabilities make ends meet. In Congress, she will fight to protect Social Security for generations to come. Furthermore, Nystrom wants to ensure that seniors get their prescription meds on time. She will continue to protect the United States Postal Service. Quinn Nystrom will best support Minnesota seniors.
I encourage other members of the community to discuss the important issues we are facing as this election approaches, while carefully maintaining respect and appreciation for one another.
Kathleen Blake
Grand Rapids
