Donald Trump lied to us. He knew what was coming. He knew in January of this year, and he lied to us.
In recorded interviews with Bob Woodward, Trump said that he knew the Corona Virus was coming, that he knew it could be spread through the air, and that it was more serious even the “the severe flus.”
Instead of warning us, instead of ensuring we were ready, instead of seeing to it that our frontline healthcare workers had adequate PPE, the President, by his own admission, “downplayed” the seriousness of what was coming, compared it to “a cold.” When called out on this. Trump said he didn’t want the American people to panic.
This is utter nonsense. The best antidote to panic is the truth. The virus was coming anyway, and we were going to find out one way or the other. The reality is, in his facile mind, Trump believed that the virus would make him look bad, and he was hoping that somehow, he could sweep it under the rug.
As a result of Trump’s failure to tell the truth to the American people, our country has been hit harder than any nation on earth than Covid-19. At the time of this writing, approximately 215,000 Americans have died. This is nearly four times the number of Americans who died in the entire Vietnam War, and these deaths occurred in the space of approximately seven months!
This is an unmitigated and totally preventable catastrophe. Trump has failed the most basic test of leadership. He failed to WARN and PROTECT the American people. Rather than tell us the truth and help us prepare, he lied, and 215,000 Americans died.
Johnnie Forrest
Keewatin
