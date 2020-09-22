GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School hosted a home cross-country running meet Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex Trails.
Because of new rules trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we were limited to only allow three teams to compete. Hermantown and Superior were the visiting teams. They were grateful to have a meet to participate in and a good course to run.
The trails are in excellent shape, well groomed by Kevin Koetzs’ crew. A special thank you is due to Bruce Baird and Dale Anderson for their help. Part of the race crosses University of Minnesota lands and we want to extend a thank you to them as well.
Many sports were postpone or cancelled due to the pandemic but cross country running is alive and well. With the new protocols in place, meets are limited to three teams. This is a dramatic departure from last season when we hosted 16 teams. We are not charging entry fees and the meets are being run by volunteers as there is no money for a budget. Thank you to the bicycle riders who led each wave – Craig Stert, John Byrne and Derek Fox. Than you also to announcer Dick Sackett, rescue vehicle driver Steve Bean, and starter Kelly Hanson.
There will be a second triangular meet on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the sports complex. Cross country is a sport where it is easy to social distance but still attend the event. The pandemic forced a lot of changes upon us but with some ingenuity and flexibility it is possible to still give the kids a positive experience. Thank you to everyone for your help and we look forward to giving people a chance to see our athletes perform.
The Cross Country Booster Club
