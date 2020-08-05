As I drove through town on the 30th of July, I was once again disappointed by the lack of respect shown by our community. This isn’t political, it’s about showing respect for one of the greatest men of our time: John Lewis.
He was a humble leader of principal, human rights, and human dignity. He was willing as a young man to stand for justice not just for black people in the 60’s, but for all of us Americans who are or have been oppressed by those who wield power unjustly. Americans owed him a debt of gratitude for standing up to not just racism, but to oppressions of all kinds - economic, social, and gender.
I write this to express my disappointment towards the city, county and postal service for not bringing the American flag to half-staff to honor one of the greats Americans of modern times.
Larry Schlauderaff
Grand Rapids
