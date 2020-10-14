How much money does it cost to call a special session? I have heard it’s upwards of $1 million. We have had how many called now to extend the state of emergency by the Governor, and not once has a supplemental budget been voted on and passed so MCF Togo and Willow River can continue to operate? We just got word today that layoff notices are coming. Justin Eichorn, what are you doing right now to reverse this decision? Sandy Layman, what are you doing? I know you are not running again, but you still have a job to do. Governor Walz? What are you doing? So, all this money to call a special session, and we could probably save some money in the budget by getting some work done when it is called, but you know what? All I hear from anyone who calls or emails me back is that it is someone else’s fault. It’s the Republican led senates fault for refusing to hear any bills until the governor stops the state of emergency. It’s the Governors fault because he won’t lift the state of emergency. Its always someone else’s fault, and we wonder why we have such voter apathy? Our current leadership is acting like toddlers who have no skills to be able to communicate, and we all jump on the band wagon, yelling at one side or the other. Let me be clear: This is a failure of BOTH sides, and every single constituent that tolerates this finger pointing, instead of looking at what is at stake. Jobs are not bargaining tools; they are the livelihood of a community. Closing MCF Togo and Willow River is going to have devastating consequences for this area, and when that happens, it won’t matter if you voted red or blue, because the result is the same—the loss of good paying union jobs that sustain the economy of this rural area that we will never get back. I no longer care who is at fault for the current mess, I only care about who has the skills to take care of things for this area and if you can’t get moving on this, you have no business leading this state. I don’t care what your politics are.
Melissa Weidendorf
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.