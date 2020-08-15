For many years, the Civil Air Patrol squadron based at Walker Airport, (Bresley Field), has hosted a fundraising breakfast. We have served sausage and those famous made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, as well as beverages. The funds earned help pay for items not allotted to us by our sponsor, the United States Air Force.
As you may have guessed, we are postponing the breakfast until next year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we will miss seeing you, we think it is the right thing to do.
Our squadron has gone through a number of changes through the years. Originally, it was the Walker Flying Club. They donated their airplane to the Air Force and became the Walker Squadron CAP. When members from Hubbard and Beltrami counties joined, the name was changed to the Tri-County Senior Squadron. Last year, we acquired junior members from other squadrons and became the Tri-County Composite Squadron.
Search and rescue activities have constituted most of our duties. This year alone, 92 lives have been saved across the nation, including some here in Minnesota. There are many other functions performed by squadrons. During the pandemic, squadrons have done such things as sponsor blood drives and delivered food to those in need.
We are always looking for new members. If you care to know more about the Civil Air Patrol, contact Tri-County Composite Squadron commander Dianne Harris on Facebook - Tri-County Composite Squadron. And, we hope to see you at next year’s pancake breakfast.
Kathryn Stoneking
1st Lt. CAP
Longville, Minn.
