On behalf of the Mike Marok family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Grand Rapids Police Department for their service during the funeral procession for Mike to Itasca Cemetery on Friday, October 16, 2020. In addition, thank you to so many people who pulled over to the side of the road as the funeral procession passed. We truly appreciate your kindness and thoughtfulness.

Teresa (Marok) Ganser

Farmington

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments