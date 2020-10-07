I have been wondering why Joe Abeyta – my candidate for state representative isn’t at many rallies and events as the other candidates are. So I called and asked him about this.

Joe explained that he is campaigning through out the district as much as he can. He still has to support his family since the DFL is not paying him to run for office. Working long hours almost every day and sometimes driving long distances where he works as a Heavy Equipment Operator reduces his time to meet with the voters. He wants to hear from the voters – even the ones he hasn’t reached yet. You are welcome to call him and ask questions that concern you before you vote. I bet you will decide like I did to vote for him because he is just like us, he cares for our district and he works every day to support his family.

Joe Abeyta for State Representative, District 5B (joeabeyta@hotmail.com)

Rick Brohman

Grand Rapids

