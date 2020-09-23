As the state’s unemployment rates continue to rise due to restrictions from COVID-19, we need to start to find ways to put people to work.
One way to make sure this happens is by approving ready-to-go projects such as the Line 3 Replacement Project.
This project has been on the desks of state commissioners for five years now and has been approved many times over. This project would not only help with unemployment, it would help boost the local economy all along the construction route.
This project will put over 4,000 people to work and is completely privately funded. At a price tag of over $2 billion, it would be the largest privately funded infrastructure project in the history of our state (over twice the cost of the Vikings stadium).
This project will help keep businesses across Northern Minnesota as well, as the thousands who will be working on this project and will need places to eat and sleep during their time working.
With the Line 3 project being proven safe and necessary many times over, it’s a wonder that the Walz administration keeps finding new hoops to jump through that keeps delaying construction. We need our state agencies and our Governor to start worrying about the people of this state and not their political image to those they have been pandering to.
It is time to get to work and build Line 3.
Dale Thompson
Bemidji, MN
