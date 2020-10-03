Oftentimes there are accidents that happen inside a hospital, but at what point can the staff claim it to be an accident; or just clear negligence? If the majority of pregnancy related deaths can be avoided, then why is it that an African American woman is two to three times more likely to die during childbirth than a white woman? Statistics drastically show that an African American woman in most situations, is given less resources than a white woman when it comes to reproductive healthcare.
According to a 2017 study, African American women, when compared to white women, are less likely to be insured and are also likely to not have access to adequate prenatal care. For example, imagine an African American woman living in an average neighborhood, she is experiencing a fetus developing inside her body she is being treated as though her baby’s life doesn’t matter when she is given poor prenatal care, and then the woman gives birth and she complains of pains and random symptoms, she is later ignored by the doctors. That mother is now sick and developing some sort of postpartum complication, she’s labeled as another angry black woman. She will later pass, leaving her child to the system. Now picture a white woman, she’s going about life normally while developing a fetus over the next nine months. When she goes in for her natal check ups she is provided with pamphlets filled with information and prenatal vitamins. The woman has a successful birth and she and her newborn are well tended to. She leaves the hospital and returns home where she and a nanny take care of the baby. This is the harsh reality of the inequality that is present in any field of expertise.
So why do we as a society brush by this topic as though it does not exist, and when we do brush by it; what else are we saying? Standing by and allowing issues like these to pass by and continue is an act of crime against humanity. We need to eradicate the stigma that every black woman is an angry one, we need to hear women of color, we need to support people of color.
Ashley Neary
Warba
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.