Every day, I wake up with a sense of foreboding, wondering what calamity will befall us under the corrupt and lawless presidency of Donald Trump. Today one of the first things I heard was his plan to develop a “Pro American” curriculum for schools, which of course, means continuing the varnished history still being taught in many places; decades of minimizing the legacy of slavery and promoting the toxic ideology of white supremacy.
Every day under this president is a train wreck. After almost 4 years, it is still hard to believe the president of our once great country, is Donald Trump, who has sullied and demeaned the office every time he opens his lying mouth. He has appealed to the worst aspects of our culture, giving permission to all the racists to come from every corner, into the daylight.
I am absolutely stunned at the numbers of those, led by Trump, who believe and promote conspiracy theories, which are simply crazy.
And now Trump has thrown doubt into our voting system by attacking the post office and projecting the idea of a rigged system if he loses. His intent is so blatant it boggles the minds of all those who are paying attention.
While thousands die daily from Covid 19, he refuses to assume any responsibility for not being honest with the public when the alarm bells were first ringing early in the year. He has continued to scoff at wearing masks and social distancing, the very things we can do proven to control community spread. His behavior toward medical experts is beyond appalling.
Children are still being separated from their parents at the border, no doubt traumatizing them for life. The human costs are incalculable. The death toll from the virus rises exponentially, the screams of children reverberate, and to all appearances, the malignant narcissist in charge simply doesn’t care.
Equally concerning are the 30 percent-40 percent of the American public, the lemmings who seem more than willing to follow him right over the cliff.
Someone on Facebook posted last week “I never understood how Nazi Germany happened.” I never thought I’d live to see the day it was happening in America either, but we are at the crossroads. Our democracy is in the balance.
To paraphrase an editorial in the Los Angeles Times yesterday:
“More than any president in living memory, Trump has cheapened his office, instilled distrust in essential institutions of justice and democracy, and replaced knowledge and professionalism with ignorance and amateurism. He is unacceptable as President of the United Stated, and it is of utmost importance that Americans of ALL political parties reject and replace him.
Jackie Dowell
Grand Rapids
