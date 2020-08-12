Sometimes we feel that our effort to reduce single-use plastic is jinxed. In 2017, the BYOBag committee worked for a ban on plastic bags. We had gathered over 500 signatures in support of the ban. Then the Minnesota Legislature said “no” to our efforts and we put aside our folder of signatures and went back to encouraging shoppers to voluntarily shop with reusable bags.
Then, this year, we began a new effort to place a five cent fee on plastic and paper bags in light of the environmental damage they are doing to the earth. Again, we gathered over 500 signatures and were heading toward 1,000. Then, the coronavirus hit us in a shocking tragedy that has affected the entire planet.
Reusable bags are no longer welcome in many stores around the country. Some stores are allowing shoppers to pack their own bags so check-out staff doesn’t have to touch them. We encourage people to place their purchases in a cart and pack them in their car if they don’t, or can’t, use a cloth bag. It takes a little more effort but, as the plant is increasingly polluted by plastic, it’s worth it.
A number of states and cities that have passed bans or fees are asked to take a hiatus from those requirements during this pandemic. Duluth City Council has halted the implementation of their five cent fee on plastic bags until Jan. 1. We understand this abundance of caution, wanting essential workers to be safe.
We are deeply saddened to learn that the pandemic has increased plastic pollution to a devastating degree. Masks, face shields, body bags, and other protective products necessary in medical treatment end up in landfills and waterways. Some of those discarded materials are burned, adding plastic pollution to the air we breathe. Yet this pandemic has forced the world to make life or death trade-offs that affect us, as individuals, and as a planet.
When this pandemic is over we’ll be back on this environmental issue, hoping that our third try will be a winner. Thanks to all of you who still remember that we need to reduce plastic pollution.
Pat Helmberger and Barb Veit
BYOBag Committee co-chairs
Grand Rapids Area Earth Circle
