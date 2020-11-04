When I was growing up (in the 40’s - 50’s), we were required to memorize the Preamble to the Constitution. The class discussion that followed revolved around how the Preamble set the focus for the rest of the document, i.e .’the operational well-being of our community.’ It reflected a social, communal consciousness - We the people working together to:
1. Form a more perfect union - for the benefit of all, not just one ethnic, economic or religious sub-group. “Perfect”
2. Establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility - “justice” - in its original understanding - an equality (think ‘justified margins’) that ensures basic needs for all are met; distributive justice, that enables peace, ensuring domestic tranquility. (Our forefathers knew you can’t have one without the other: ‘no justice, no peace; no peace, no justice’, is the current catch-phrase.)
3. Provide for the common defense - “common” - for all, not just a few, not just for those we agree with, not just for those in power, but for the community as a whole, defending the rights of the minority as well as the majority.
4. Promote the general welfare - working together to help the community thrive at all levels, in all its diversity. Equity.
5. Secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity - “blessings”, an endowment, not a gift - for the benefit of generations to come. We demonstrate responsibility to future generations through how we address concerns regarding the environment, education, health care, social justice.
“MY Constitutional rights...?” No, “OUR rights” - for the benefit of the community as a whole. Individual rights are valid only within communal context. ‘Free speech’ - yes, but not slander, libel or perjury (or crying ‘Fire’ in a crowded theater); ‘freedom of assembly’ - yes, but not rioting, destruction of property, blocking emergency vehicles or violence against others; ‘freedom of religion’ - yes, but not imposing one set of beliefs on all; ‘freedom to bear arms’ - yes, but only if well-regulated and for the safety of the community. Freedom always involves responsibility to the community.
And that’s the stated purpose of our Constitution as set forth in the Preamble - not my personal freedom, but the welfare of the community - We the People!
So wear your mask; social distance. Respect our Constitution!
Carol Leber
Grand Rapids
