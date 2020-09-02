As fall approaches, why not “Stop and Smell the Roses,” and take a tour of the beautiful floral gardens and plantings that make Grand Rapids such an attractive and welcoming community?
Driving north on Highway 169, see the colorful, abstract flower arrangements surrounding the patio of Kari Hutchins’ Dairy Queen. Kathy Gebhart, of Bella Gardens designs her plantings to resemble an English Garden. Just down the road you can’t miss the huge garden displays on the grounds of the newly named IM Hotel, by Timberlake. This changing array of gorgeous flowers, designed by Deb Noethe of Minnetonka Gardens, reminds you of a slow- motion explosion of fireworks. Don’t miss the riot of color on the curbsides of 13th and 17th Streets South, or on Central School Grounds, where Emmy Boatman and her team from Bloomer’s have lined the yellow brick path with bright yellow marigolds and two-toned blue petunias. Walk the city streets and admire the 83 hanging baskets of petunias, and the flowers and shrubs on the Adirondack Chair corner of Highway 169 and Highway 2 planted by Joy Gould of Grand Rapids Greenhouse. Drive through our residential areas and you will see many homes with showy blooms and blossoms in gardens and window boxes.
Check out our parks, all 22 of them! The Grand Rapids Public Works team, headed by Supt. Kevin Koetz, since the retirement of Jeff Davies, keeps them in shape, mowing, cutting, and trimming trees and branches. They keep our streets clean, fill those dreaded pot holes and sink holes, maintain street lights, hang and change banners across highways, attach seasonal banner to light poles throughout the year, water and feed the hanging baskets, and so much more.
Their help with special events, like Tall Timber Days, is exceptional.
The tour ends, but our thanks go out to all those creative, strong and dedicated people who make Grand Rapids such a beautiful place to live.
Mary Jo and Lee Jess
Grand Rapids
