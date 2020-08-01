Even though I rarely--if ever---used it, while employed at the Grand Rapids DNR Regional Office as a fisheries biologist/ecologist, I was required to take both integral and differential calculus in college. Unlike electives, from which we could choose---like hydrology 101, biochemistry 101, sociology 101, and American history 101; as scientist-wannabe, I was absolutely-required to take both, concomitantly, 53 years ago.
And here’s why real scientists cannot flunk differential calculus. Very simply-stated: differential calculus measures the rate of change of a curve (or slope); whereas, integral calculus measures the area under the curve (or cumulative total). Without both, fake science wins. Case in point: the SUBMITTED GRAPH on page 8A, Herald Review, Wednesday July 29, 2020 edition.
David G. Holmbeck
La Prairie
